Zambia may not attain 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination target

A senior Zambian government official said Thursday that the country may not attain the 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination target of its eligible population by July this year.

Lackson Kasonka, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, said this was because people were still shunning the vaccine despite vigorous campaigns.

So far only 22 percent of the eligible population has received the vaccine jabs, and the government was worried about the low vaccine uptake, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, the state broadcaster, quoted Kasonka as saying.

He expressed misgivings about attaining the 70 percent target within two months going by the current low levels of uptake.

Zambia launched the COVID-19 vaccination program in April 2021 with an initial target to vaccinate 8.4 million people from 18 years and above. Early this year, the government started vaccinating children from the age of 12.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country’s Vice President Mutale Nalumango will launch a 10-day nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign Saturday in an effort to reach the 70 percent target of the eligible population. Enditem