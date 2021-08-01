Zambia medicines regulator expresses concern over increased illegal importation of COVID-19 test kits

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), the country’s medicines regulator, on Wednesday expressed concern over the increased illegal importation of COVID-19 test kits in the country.

In a release, the regulator said the situation has increased the likelihood of entry of substandard test kits on the Zambian market.

“The authority wishes to sternly warn all traders involved in the illegal importation of COVID-19 test kits for placement on the Zambian market that if found wanting, legal proceedings will be instituted against such traders,” the regulator said.

The regulator has since advised all legally authorized dealers of medical supplies to liaise with it and the Ministry of Health for regulatory and technical guidance before any importation of COVID-19 test kits is initiated.

The regulator has embarked on a performance verification exercise for the products in collaboration with the Ministry of Health Pathology and Laboratory Services Unit.

According to the regulator, only COVID-19 test kits listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use and COVID-19 test kits that have successfully undergone performance evaluation by the Ministry of Health shall be allowed to be imported into Zambia. Enditem