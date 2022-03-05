Zambia, Morocco agree to enhance cooperation in addressing climate change

Zambia and Morocco have agreed to boost bilateral ties through enhancing cooperation in addressing climate change, said a statement released by the Zambian government Wednesday.

The agreement was reached Tuesday when Collins Nzovu, the Zambian minister of Green Economy and Environment, held bilateral talks with Morocco’s Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Leila Benali on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) Environment Assembly in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

The Zambian minister said his government was keen to advance its partnership with Morocco in addressing the climate change crisis, environmental protection, climate finance and capacity building on the aspects of greenhouse gas emissions reduction and environmental management.

He also congratulated Morocco for being elected to represent the African region as the sixth president of the UN Environment Assembly and said that Zambia will support the North African nation during its tenure.

Zambia was ready to work and learn from Morocco on how to manage the multilateral processes as his government assumes the chair of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change based on the North African country’s experience as the previous chair, said the Zambian official, adding Zambia will draw a number of key lessons from Morocco for effective negotiations which Zambia will lead ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP) 27 to be held in Egypt.

The Moroccan minister assured that her government will support Zambia’s chairmanship of the African Group of Negotiators to ensure that the 2022 COP27 succeeds while pledging that her government was willing to extend technical support in helping Zambia in sustainable environmental management and her government looks forward to continued cooperation in other areas. Enditem