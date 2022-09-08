Zambia nabs two Turks over attempts to externalize money

Security agencies in Zambia have arrested two people for attempting to externalize colossal sums of money.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), through its anti-money laundering unit, arrested the Turkish nationals at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and seized 399,300 U.S. dollars when they were attempting to smuggle out of the country.

In a statement released Tuesday, Timothy Moono, the ACC spokesperson, said the arrest follows an operation carried out following reports from members of the public that a syndicate of Turkish businessmen was involved in the illegal externalization of huge sums of money at the airport. He said the money was suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The duo has since been released on bond and will appear in court on Sept. 28. Enditem