Zambia needs more investment to attain 3 million copper output target – ZCM

Mining firms in Zambia on Friday said the country needs more investment to realize the goal of producing 3 million tons of copper per year.

The Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM), an association representing foreign mining firms operating in the country, said this will only be possible if a conducive environment for the operation of mines exists.

Reacting to the decision by the government to enter into a royalty transaction model agreement with mining firm First Quantum Minerals (FQM), which will see the government getting 3.1 percent royalty payment from the revenue of the mine under the previous model, which was based on dividend payment, the mining body said this was a good move.

Sokwani Chilembo, chief executive officer of the ZCM, said the tit-for-tat legal disputes between the government and the FQM have caused reputational damage and a great cost to the sector.

“This cessation of hostilities is extremely important for our optics in the global landscape and will be a comfort to other potential investors — because we need many, many more investors if we are to realize the objective of delivering like 3 million tons of copper a year,” he said in a release.

He said the deal entered between the government and the FQM was good for the country as it will guarantee a consistent source of income for the government. Enditem