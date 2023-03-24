Zambia needs to improve tap water

A senior official of Zambian local authority said there is a need to focus on tap water and its sustainable management in the provision of piped water in rural communities of Zambia.

Manyinga Town Council chairperson Henry Sakuwaha has said lack of water affects everyone, saying it is imperative to ensure all stakeholders are part of sustainable development in water sanitation management.

He was speaking in Manyinga district in northwestern Zambia Wednesday during a commemoration of World Water Day with the theme: Accelerating change.

“As a country we are working extra hard to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal number 6,” he said.

And Manyinga council secretary Pethias Samukong’a said the council has drilled 126 boreholes with more than 6,000 beneficiaries to pipe water in the rural parts of the district.

Samukong’a also said improved water and sanitation can boost communities in the rural parts of the Southern African country.

According to a report of the World Health Organisation in 2022, some 829,000 people are estimated to die each year from diarrhoea as a result of unsafe drinking-water, sanitation and hand hygiene. Enditem