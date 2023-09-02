Zambia police call on people to surrender illegally acquired guns

Police in Zambia on Friday called on members of the public to surrender illegally acquired guns and other prohibited firearm accessories including ammunition to the police.

Graphel Musamba, the inspector-general of the Zambia Police, said the police has dedicated the month of September as a firearms amnesty month in which people with illegally acquired guns should surrender them without being arrested or questioned.

“After the aforementioned period, police will conduct random cleanups in search of illegally owned firearms and all those that would be found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly,” he said in a statement.

The police chief also warned people who may have inherited guns from their relatives without following the laid down procedure in changing ownership to deposit such weapons with the police without delay or risk being arrested and prosecuted.

The police initially introduced a firearms amnesty in 2001 with the aim to remove prohibited and illegally acquired firearms as well as firearms accessories and ammunition from members of the public with a view of reducing the prevalence of violent crimes in the country.