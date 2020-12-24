Police in Zambia on Wednesday confirmed the death of two people when the police were attempting to disperse supporters of the country’s main opposition leader.

Inspector-General of the Zambia Police Kakoma Kanganja said the two were shot in the process of dispersing the unruly supporters who had converged near the police headquarters to give support to Hakainde Hichilema who was appearing for the question.

He however said in a release that investigations in the shooting incident have been launched to establish the circumstances in which the two victims were shot.

“We shall wait for forensic examinations so as to ascertain what type of firearm was used and the public shall be informed on the findings and the way forward,” he said.

He expressed regrets that the supporters failed to adhere to calls not to accompany their leader. Enditem