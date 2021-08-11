Zambia police engage wildlife, prison officers in policing polls

The police in Zambia have asked wildlife and prison officers to help provide security during the general election to be held on Aug. 12, the head of the police said on Tuesday.

Kakoma Kanganja, Inspector-General of the Zambia Police said the police have sought reinforcement from other security wings which include the immigration as well as the army following an increase in the number of polling stations in this year’s general elections.

He said the increase in polling stations requires 12,152 police officers.

The police chief however said the reinforcement was not meant to scare away or intimidate members of the public but meant to ensure peace, security and order at the polling stations.

“During the polling day, citizens will see unarmed Zambia police officers and military personnel accredited by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to maintain security within the 400 parameters of the polling stations to ensure that electorates freely cast their votes without intimidation as well as avoid the disruption of the voting process,” he told reporters during a press briefing.

About 7 million voters are expected to cast their votes during the general elections.