Zambia President Seeks Expansion Of Jospong Group’s Operations

The Zambia President, H. E. Hakainde Hichilema has assured the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) of his readiness to unlock all rigidities in Zambia to allow Jospong’s conglomerate to revolutionalize the waste and technology sectors up to the speed of Ghana.

He expressed satisfaction about what Ghana has done so far through Jospong to be able to create value from the waste menace.

President Hichilema was addressing leaders of the Jospong Group of Companies at the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) in Accra during a working visit to Ghana.

He said leaders of Africa have shifted focus on talking politics to how to create opportunities for the African people and that is the new paradigm on the table.

“We don’t need you to persuade us to give you the opportunity to operate; it is our responsibility to build African businesses that will give jobs to our people” he assured.

He was categorical in his assurance to the JGC that, he (President) would immediately set up a committee at the Zambia Presidency to coordinate with the Jospong team to start work as a matter of urgency.

“We won an election massively, and we are going to walk the talk to improve the lives of the people” adding that Africans must learn how to choose their leaders so that these leaders can work to the larger benefit of the people.

The Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong who received the entourage with his better half, Mrs. Adelaide Araba Agyepong, and key executives of the JGC said the nature of African waste is that organic waste constitutes 61%.

He said, we, therefore, must turn all that component of waste into fertilizer and

the rest are plastics 14%, leather, glass 3%, textiles 2% and e-waste 5%, among others was exactly what Jospong is doing in Africa.

He assured the Zambia President and his entourage of immediate action in that regard where several waste recycling plants and mechanisms will be put in place to rid their cities of the waste menace.

The president was accompanied by the Zambian Ministers for tourism Hon. Rodney Sikumba, Mines and Minerals, Hon.

Paul Kabuswe, the Ambassador to Ghana and Ghana’s Ambassador to Zambia together with members of the diplomatic corps among others.

The entourage toured the waste management facility to abreast themselves of its operations.