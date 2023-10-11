Zambia promises to address barriers to economic development.

The Zambian government said on Wednesday that it was committed to tackling challenges inhibiting economic growth.

While acknowledging the achievements made in the past two years in unlocking the economy, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane said in a statement that the government was aware of the challenges such as the pace of job creation, cost of living, and infrastructure development.

The journey to economic transformation, which began in 2021, requires unlocking the potential of the country and building resilience through inclusiveness and partnerships, Musokotwane said, adding that this calls for hard work, perseverance, and discipline of all citizens.

He said that the 2024 national budget was a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to unlocking the economy in order to uplift the livelihoods of people and provide a conducive environment for private sector participation.

“As a people, we should continue to aspire for an expanding economy to create jobs, directly and indirectly, and lift our people out of deprivation and poverty,” he said.