The Zambian government said on Friday that it was currently pursuing two avenues from where to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said the government was currently considering acquiring the vaccine either through the COVAX Facility, a global risk-sharing mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution, and the COVID-19 Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, a component of the Africa Vaccine Strategy endorsed by the African Union (AU) with the financing mechanism supported by the African Export and Import Bank.

He said in a release that the ministry has continued to lay the preparatory groundwork as it awaits cabinet decision on the acquisition and deployment of the vaccine.

He reiterated that about 8.3 million out of the country’s 18 million people will be vaccinated and this will exclude all people below the age of 18 years.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 654 new cases in the last 24 hours out of 7,611 tests done. This brings the cumulative cases to 81,341 while 583 patients were discharged during the same period bringing the total recoveries to 77,081.

The country however lost four people bringing the total deaths to 1,113 while active cases currently stand at 3,147. Enditem