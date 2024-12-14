Zambia Reaffirms Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty over Its Sahara

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, Mulambo Haimbe, reaffirmed, on Friday in Laâyoune, his country’s support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and the Kingdom’s sovereignty over all its territory, including the Moroccan Sahara region.

This position was expressed in a joint communiqué signed on the occasion of the 1st Session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Zambia, co-chaired by the Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, and his Zambian counterpart.

Haimbe also hailed the growing international consensus and momentum led by His Majesty

King Mohammed VI in favor of the Moroccan Autonomy Plan and Morocco’s sovereignty over the whole of its Sahara.

He also reiterated Zambia’s full support for the Moroccan Autonomy Plan, which it deems as the only credible, serious and realistic solution, hailing the efforts of the United Nations as the exclusive framework to achieve a realistic, practical and lasting solution to the Sahara regional dispute.