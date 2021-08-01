Zambia records 1.9 percent reduction in gender-based violence in Q2

Zambia saw a 1.9 percent reduction in gender-based violence cases in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, the police said on Wednesday.

The southern African nation recorded 4,324 gender-based violence cases during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 4,409 cases recorded during the same period last year indicating a reduction of 85 cases, according to figures released by the Victim Support Unit of the Zambia police.

A total of 1,104 child victims were abused during the quarter representing 25.5 percent of gender-based violence.

Police spokesperson Ether Mwaata-Katongo said gender-based violence cases have continued occurring in the country despite increased awareness and urged members of the public to continue reporting the cases to the police so that perpetrators were brought to book.