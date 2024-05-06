Zambia records decline in gender based violence cases in first quarter

Zambia recorded a decline in gender based violence cases during the first quarter of 2024, data released by the police on Saturday has shown.

The data indicate that the country recorded a total of 9,700 cases during the first three months of 2024 compared to 10,797 cases recorded during the same period in 2023, representing a 10.2-percent reduction, according to a statement.

According to the data, out of the total number, 7,486 were females while 2, 214 were men.

However, despite the overall reduction, the statement expressed concern that the country recorded 29 murder cases related to gender based violence, 972 sexual offenses, and 674 cases of child defilement during the period.