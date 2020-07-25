Zambia has recorded 472 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded since the country recorded its first two cases in March, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the cases were picked from 1,851 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative cases to 4,328.

The country also recorded three more deaths, bringing the total deaths to 139.

The Zambian health minister said the increased cases calls for a change of direction from everyone in response to the pandemic.

The government, he said, will embark on aggressive measures in communities to stem the rise in cases, adding that measures will include sensitization and screening.

“Zambians have relaxed a lot and the country has reached a dangerous point. There is need to ensure that this business as usual approach is stopped,” he said during a COVID-19 update. Enditem

