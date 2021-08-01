Zambia records lowest COVID-19 positivity during third wave

Zambia on Friday recorded the lowest COVID-19 positivity since the outbreak of the third wave which has seen a rise in cases with the positivity rate at over 20 percent, a government official said.

“Today, we record the lowest positivity of 16 percent since 20th June 2021 and we will closely monitor the trend in coming weeks,” Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services in the Ministry of Health said.

“We can only further improve on this with ramped up preventive interventions in the communities,” he said.

The government, he said, remains committed to further strengthen case management in hospitals, adding that the government was encouraged to note the continued reduction in admissions to hospitals.

The third wave has seen a spike in cases and deaths, forcing the government to introduce measures aimed at containing the situation.

The country’s cumulative cases stand at 183,344 following 1,215 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

The country also recorded 31 new deaths and 1,664 discharges bringing the total deaths and discharges to 3,022 and 168,052 respectively.

The country’s active cases stand at 12,270. Enditem