Zambia records more road accidents

At least 7,639 road accidents were recorded in Zambia in the first quarter of 2023, with 390 people killed during the same period, the police said Friday.

Godfrey Chilabi, the assistant officer for Public Relations of the police, said in a statement that the accidents recorded in the first quarter of the year represented an increase of 384 compared to the same period last year. Out of the total road accidents recorded during the first quarter, 360 were fatal, resulting in 390 deaths.

He also said 1,119 people were seriously injured in 744 road accidents while 2,043 people had minor injuries from 1,458 accidents.

According to the police spokesperson, Lusaka, the country’s capital, accounted for the largest number of road accidents at 4,186 while the Copperbelt province recorded 1,159 road accidents.

He attributed most of the road crashes to factors including misjudging clearance distance, and speeding. Enditem