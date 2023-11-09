Zambia records over 10,000 cases of gender-based violence in Q3

Zambia recorded 10,434 cases of gender-based violence in the third quarter of 2023, according to the police.”

Figures, released on Tuesday by the Victim Support Unit of the Zambia Police Service, show that out of the total cases, 7,305 were criminal reports while 3,129 were non-criminal reports.

Rae Hamoonga, the spokesperson for the Zambia Police Service, said in a statement that the 7,305 criminal cases were an increase compared to 6,303 cases reported during the same period last year, representing a 15.9 percent increase.

The figures also show that about 2,550 child victims were abused countrywide during the period, representing 24.4 percent of all the victims of gender-based violence. Of the 2,550 children, 1,862 were girls while 688 were boys.