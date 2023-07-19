Zambia records over 9,000 road accidents in second quarter

Zambia recorded 9,679 road accidents during the second quarter of 2023, an increase from 8,438 accidents recorded during the same period last year, the police said on Tuesday.

Rae Hamoonga, the police spokesperson, said 421 of the accidents were fatal in which 525 people were killed, while 919 were recorded as serious injury accidents in which 1,604 people were seriously injured.

The police spokesperson said in a statement that 1,844 were recorded as slight road accidents in which 2,639 people suffered slight injuries.

He attributed the accidents to human errors such as misjudging clearance distance, failing to keep to the nearside, cutting in, and speeding. Enditem