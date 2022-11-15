Zambia records presence of polio

Health authorities in Zambia on Friday confirmed the presence of isolated polio virus from sewer samples collected from a sewer treatment pond in Kitwe city in the Copperbelt Province.

Sylvia Masebo, Minister of Health, said a series of laboratory analyses conducted on samples collected from the pond last month have shown the presence of the polio virus.

She however told reporters during a press briefing that so far no person has displayed signs and symptoms of the active polio disease in the affected area.

She said Zambia recorded two similar cases in 2019 whose spread was successfully halted through a number of vaccination rounds.

The minister said the confirmed polio virus was different from the ones recorded in neighboring Mozambique and Malawi, where polio cases have been recorded in the recent past, adding that the ministry has since activated national public health emergency operations to coordinate a multiple-sector response as well as conduct a comprehensive epidemiological investigation in the affected and surrounding communities. Enditem