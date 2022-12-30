Zambia reports 5.3 percent in economic growth for third quarter

Zambia’s economy grew 5.3 percent in the third quarter of 2022, the Zambia Statistics Agency said Thursday.

The year-on-year growth rate is an increase from 3.3 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

Interim Statistician-General Mulenga Musepa said the growth was mainly due to improved performances of the wholesale and retail at 1.2 percent, information and communication at 1.2 percent, transport and storage at 1.1 percent, education at 0.9 percent, manufacturing at 0.4 percent, as well as accommodation and food services sectors at 0.5 percent.

He told journalists during a press briefing that negative growth was recorded in the agriculture, construction, forestry and fisheries, as well as financial and insurance services sectors.

Meanwhile, the country’s annual inflation increased to 9.9 percent in December from 9.8 percent the previous month.

Musepa said the increase was mainly due to movements in the prices of non-food items. Enditem