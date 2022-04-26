Zambia reports more fatal road traffic accidents with deaths of 568 people

At least 568 people were killed and 1,366 others seriously injured in road traffic accidents happening in Zambia in the first quarter of 2022, according to a police source.

The police said in a statement released Sunday that the country recorded a total of 7,255 road traffic accidents in the first quarter of this year, of which, 436 were fatal resulting in the deaths of 568 people, compared to 362 fatal ones with 405 fatalities for the same period last year.

Rae Hamoonga, the police spokesperson, said 659 were serious road traffic accidents which left 1,366 people seriously injured, an increase when compared to 651 serious accidents recorded during the same period last year with 1,004 people seriously injured.

The police spokesperson blamed human errors for most of the road traffic accidents, including misjudging clearance distance, speeding and reversing negligently. Enditem