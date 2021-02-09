Zambia has restricted the movement of commercial cargo through the Victoria Falls border to only rail transport, its revenue agency said on Monday.

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Spokesperson Topsy Sikalinda said the measure was meant to preserve the Victoria Falls Bridge and also bring sanity to Livingstone, the country’s tourist capital.

“The measure is also meant to reduce human-animal conflict around the border area where truck accidents have been recorded,” he said in a release.

He however said non-commercial cargo or vehicles below 16 tons will still be allowed to use the border post.

According to him, the limited facilities at the border post were not designed to handle commercial cargo, adding that trade volumes have increased over the years creating challenges for border officials who were not able to conduct detailed physical inspections due to limited space and other requisite handling facilities. Enditem