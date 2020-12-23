Zambia’s revenue agency has unearthed a scam in which the country would have lost millions of money through smuggling of fuel, a senior official said on Friday.

Sydney Chibbabbuka, Commissioner for Customs said the scam involved two trucks that were intercepted carrying over 80,000 liters of fuel which were fraudulently declared under a different importer with the intent to defraud the state of tax revenue amounting to over 1 million Zambian Kwacha (about 47,289 U.S. dollars).

He said in a release that the two trucks were intercepted in the southern border town of Chirundu and taken to Lusaka, the country’s capital for further investigations.

According to him, the investigations had led to the activities of seven other companies whose import declarations were questionable.

The two trucks have since been seized.

“Our advice to importers and exporters is that they should desist from all forms of smuggling such as transit fraud, under-declarations, under-valuations and misclassifications,” he said. Enditem