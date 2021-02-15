Zambia’s medicines regulator on Saturday said it has revoked the license of a pharmaceutical firm at the center of supplying substandard drugs to the government.

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) confirmed that it has revoked the pharmaceutical license of Honeybee Pharmaceuticals.

In a statement, Christabel IIiamupu, the regulator’s senior public relations officer said the license has been revoked because the firm contravened terms and conditions of the license, failure to carry out remedial measures as outlined in a notice of intent to revoke the license as well as change of business name without informing the regulator.

The firm was at the center of controversy when reports emerged that medical kits supplied to the government, which included defective condoms, between September last year and January this year, were found to be substandard.

This followed tests done on the products.

The firm was last year awarded a 17-million-U.S. dollar contract to supply medical kits to the government.

The supply of the substandard products has since seen senior officials from the health ministry, including former minister Chitalu Chilufya, being fired. Enditem