Zambia says adoption of climate-smart agriculture boosting yields

The Zambian government said on Monday that the decision to embrace climate-smart agriculture in some parts of the country has been beneficial as it has resulted in improved yields by smallholder farmers.

John Msimuko, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, said the decision to adopt climate-smart agriculture practices in some parts of the country was currently yielding tangible benefits because it has not only resulted in the use of less land but also improved productivity.

He said the traditional farming practices by which farmers moved from place to place resulted in deforestation as trees were being cut for agricultural purposes.

He, however, said the struggle was to get more small-scale farmers to adopt climate-smart agriculture because the traditional way of farming has been practiced for a long time, and it was not possible for some people to abandon it. Enditem