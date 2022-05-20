Zambia says poised to enhance business ties with EU

A senior Zambian government official on Thursday expressed optimism that business investments from the European Union (EU) are poised to increase following high-level engagements.

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda said the May 18-19 EU-Zambia Economic Forum would go a long way in unlocking the business relations.

She said in a statement that Zambia wants investment by EU companies to rise to about 5 billion euros, up from the current 1.6 billion euros, as the government expects the forum to produce tangible outputs in terms of forging mutually beneficial and high-yielding business investments and ties.’

“The first-ever EU-Zambia Economic Forum demonstrates the government’s commitment to accelerate efforts aimed at reconstructing the economy by increasing Zambia’s stake and stature at the global stage as a prime destination for business and investment,” Kasanda said.

She said the EU remains an important partner for Zambia with significant import and export volumes and that Lusaka is eager to see the enhancement of the ties for mutual benefit.

The Zambian government, Kasanda said, is keen to continue engagements with international business and investment partners as part of efforts to transform the economy to create jobs.

The two-day high-level EU-Zambia Economic Forum, which opened on May 18, is being held under the theme of “Economic Transformation through Green Growth.” Enditem