Zambia seeks increased donor financing to health sector

Zambia on Tuesday appealed to cooperating partners for increased financing for the country to realize universal access to health services for all.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said it is important for cooperating partners to continue to increase support to the health sector, especially through direct budget support.

“Further, we appeal to all the partners to release the pledged funding to the health sector for us to heighten implementation of the high-impact interventions in line with our national health strategic plan,” she said at the start of an annual consultative meeting between the ministry and cooperating partners in the health sector.

She said the country is in a hurry to deliver quality healthcare services to the people, adding that funding was key to successful implementation of various programs.

The minister thanked the cooperating partners for their continued support to the health sector through government-to-government as well as multilateral mechanisms, adding that the support contributed to better provision of essential health services.

The support, she added, has resulted in the country achieving some milestones in various health interventions such as attaining 70 percent COVID-19 vaccinations.

World Health Organization Representative to Zambia Nathan Bakyaita said the cooperating partners are ready to continue supporting the health ministry in strengthening national health systems. Enditem