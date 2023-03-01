Zambia seeks investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said on Monday that his government has a vision of ensuring that the country becomes a producer and exporter of pharmaceutical products.’

The Zambian president said the government is committed to finding long-term solutions to the challenge of medical supplies in hospitals because it depends on imports.

“We look forward to Zambia realizing its full potential of becoming a producer and eventually an exporter of pharmaceutical products in the region and beyond,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Zambia, he said, is open for business and has provided a conducive environment for local and international investments that will create jobs and other opportunities for citizens.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said on Sunday that the government has identified the pharmaceutical industry as a priority part of its post-pandemic approach to increasing health security and promoting private sector-driven socioeconomic development. Enditem