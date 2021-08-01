Zambia sees reduction in COVID-19 patient admissions

Zambia has seen a 54 percent reduction in hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients as the third wave begins to wane in the country.

The country saw reductions in hospital admissions from June 30 when it recorded the highest number of admissions at 1,356 to today having 621, according to its health ministry.

The country also saw a 24 percent reduction in new admissions for the previous two weeks from 1,189 to 896.

Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services further said although the country was not yet out of the third wave, there has been a reduction in positivity from 23 percent the previous weeks to 19 percent last week.

“This positive outlook continues to encourage us despite the fact that we have not yet won the fight,” he said.

In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 912 new COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative figure to 191,527 while 29 people died bringing the total deaths to 3,250.

A total of 1,364 patients were discharged during the same period bringing the total recoveries to 180,535. Enditem