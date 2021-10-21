Zambia sees rise in road traffic accidents

Zambia recorded an increase in road traffic accidents in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, said a police source Wednesday.

The country had 8,059 road traffic accidents during the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 303 accidents from the 7,756 accidents recorded during the same quarter in 2020.

According to the police figures, out of the total number of road traffic accidents recorded in the third quarter of this year, 469 were fatal which resulted in 585 deaths, while 2,267 were accidents causing 3,561 injuries. The remaining 5,323 were recorded as damage only road traffic accidents.

“There was an increase in road traffic accidents in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to that of 2020 due to low compliant levels on the part of most road users especially the motorists, cyclists and pedestrians,” Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said. Enditem