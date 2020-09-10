Zambia recorded an increase in active mobile network subscriptions during the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, its telecommunication regulator said on Thursday.

The number of active mobile network subscriptions increased to 17.9 million subscriptions at the end of June 2020 from 16.3 million during the same period in 2019.

According to a mid-year market performance report released by the Zambia Information and Communications Authority, this represents an improvement of 10 percent and represents an improvement in the mobile penetration rate.

Meanwhile, the volume of internet traffic utilized increased by about 94.7 percent in the first half of 2020 in comparison to the same period last year.