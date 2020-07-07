Zambia reported 324 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the last 11 days, its health ministry said on Tuesday.

This brings the cumulative total in cases to 1,895 and the total death toll rose to 42.

During a COVID-19 update, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the new cases were picked from 8,435 tests conducted while a cumulative 153 recoveries were also recorded during the period.

The Zambian minister said the surge in cases and deaths was an indication that people have become relaxed in their adherence to preventive measures put in place as well as the cold season.

“COVID-19 is real, not a hoax and a public health emergency. COVID-19 is not just another flu. We must continue holding hands, working in solidarity to fight it,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that there was fatigue in communities to adhere to preventive guidelines resulting in a spike in cases and deaths.

He noted that there will be increased public gathering restrictions due to an increase in cases and deaths caused by a lack of adherence to social distancing measures. Enditem

Advertisements