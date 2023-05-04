Zambia sees surge in investment ventures

Zambia saw an increase in investment ventures in the first quarter of 2023, the country’s investment agency said Wednesday.

The country recorded 81 investment ventures during the quarter, amounting to 8.57 billion U.S. dollars, an increase from the same period last year when the country recorded 74 investment pledges totaling 240.13 million dollars, according to the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA).

The agency said in a statement that key sectors that attracted the investment ventures include energy, manufacturing, and agriculture, with the highest investment worth 8 billion dollars in energy, followed by manufacturing and agriculture with investments of 252 million dollars and 79 million dollars, respectively.

According to the statement, the investments resulted in the creation of 13,435 jobs, compared to 4,829 jobs during the same period last year.

Albert Halwampa, the ZDA director-general, attributed the increase in investment ventures to various trade and investment missions undertaken, adding that the agency will continue to create a favorable climate for investment. Enditem