Zambia starts drafting artificial intelligence strategy

The Zambian government has started the process of drafting an artificial intelligence strategy to guide the country in harnessing the benefits of the latest technologies, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

In remarks delivered on the sidelines of a mining, agriculture, industrial trade expo, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati said the ministry has made headways with the process of coming up with the strategy which will soon be launched.

Mutati said the government has identified various building blocks that will facilitate the implementation of artificial intelligence such as digital infrastructure, adding that the technology will bring a lot of economic benefits to the country, adding that artificial intelligence will not only create alternative jobs but also fast-track mineral exploration in the country.

According to him, artificial intelligence will benefit the country more as more services will now be provided easily following the rollout of 5G network, and the government will hold an artificial intelligence conference next month to prepare the country for a future with the new technology.

“Artificial intelligence is here to stay and people must not fear its existence or the loss of jobs,” he said.

Larry Mweetwa, the acting director for technology and science in the Ministry of Technology and Science, said the ministry is still making consultations with stakeholders on the artificial intelligence strategy.