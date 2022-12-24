Zambia starts to see steady rise in COVID-19 cases

Health authorities in Zambia on Friday expressed concern that the country has started seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.

“While we have not reached a concerning positivity rate, the situation concerns us as we observe the increasing number of cases within our country,” health minister Sylvia Masebo told a COVID-19 press briefing.

According to health ministry figures, Zambia recorded 39 new cases out of 1,005 tests in the previous 24 hours, up from an average of only four cases per day recorded in previous weeks.

The country reported 35 cases in the week of Dec. 5-11 and 99 in the following week of Dec. 12-18.

In September this year, authorities eased domestic COVID-19 restrictions after a reduction in daily cases and hospital admissions.

According to Masebo, the Zambia National Public Health Institute has since enhanced surveillance and will intensify genomic surveillance and sequencing.

Since the first COVID-19 case in March 2020, Zambia has recorded cumulative 334,066 and 4,019 deaths, with 333,905 recoveries, according to health ministry figures. Enditem