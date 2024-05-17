Zambia, Sweden vow to strengthen cooperation

Zambia and Sweden on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation, which has existed for a long time, for the benefit of their people.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and visiting Swedish Minister of International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forsell made this commitment during a meeting at State House in Lusaka.

Acknowledging the cordial relationship between the two countries over the years, Hichilema emphasized the need to strengthen ties and explore new areas of cooperation. He thanked Sweden for its support in various sectors and encouraged more Swedish investors to explore opportunities, especially in reviving the economy and the mining sector.

Hichilema welcomed Swedish firms to invest in green mining fields and support services, highlighting Zambia’s interest in tapping into Sweden’s technical expertise in agriculture and energy.

The Swedish minister said that his visit underscored the importance his government attaches to bilateral cooperation with Zambia.