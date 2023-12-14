Zambia, Switzerland seal agreement to strengthen cooperation

Zambia and Switzerland have signed a framework agreement in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, in a bid to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The deal was signed Tuesday by Hope Situmbeko, permanent secretary for Administration at Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ambassador of Switzerland to Zambia Stephane Rey.

After the signing ceremony, Situmbeko said that the agreement would strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries and Zambia was looking for the successful implementation of the agreement for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The Swiss envoy said that the agreement underscores the shared vision by the two countries in addressing global challenges such as climate change and encourages collaboration in various areas. He said there was potential for more cooperation between the two countries and that Switzerland was looking forward to fostering an environment of mutual understanding to achieve sustainable progress in Zambia.

The agreement, he added, will provide a legal framework for the implementation of various cooperation measures.