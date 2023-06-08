Zambia tax authority unearths 175 tax-fraud cases

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), the country’s tax agency, said Tuesday that it has intensified efforts to tackle tax evasion which has resulted in the discovery of about 175 cases of tax fraud.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala said the cases of fraud were rampant in Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces following investigations that commenced in January, adding that 10 cases were currently under prosecution in court.

“The Zambia Revenue Authority has intensified the fight against tax evasion in order to seal the revenue leakages with a heightened focus on addressing VAT-related funds,” he said in a statement.

He added that the agency has so far secured four convictions while six cases were still in court.

He further said that the agency has instituted strong cultural reforms with a key emphasis on ensuring that members of staff uphold integrity in their work so that they do not perpetuate tax fraud.