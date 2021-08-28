Zambia to assess COVID-19 intervention response

The Zambian government is expected to conduct an assessment of its interventions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, a government official said on Thursday.

Kennedy Malama, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in charge of Technical Services said the Intra-Action Reviews (IARs) will be conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners starting this week.

He said the reviews will be conducted in six hotspot provinces starting with Copperbelt before moving to five of the country’s 10 provinces.

“The IARs will provide a critical opportunity for us to assess our performance, learn lessons and share experiences regarding our fight against COVID-19,” he said in a statement on the COVID-19 situation.

The process, he added, will enable the country to strengthen its preparedness, surveillance and response interventions.

According to him, the government wanted to use the current situation of reduced transmission and hospitalizations to focus on increasing various capacities and improving the understanding of the ever-evolving epidemiological profile of the pandemic.

He, however, said despite seeing significant reduction in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the community transmission though low was still going on as evidenced by daily new cases.

The total tally of cases in the southern African nation stands at 205,107. This follows 208 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours out of 6, 555 tests done. Enditem