Zambia to lead malaria elimination drive in southern Africa

Zambia on Friday assumed the chairmanship of a regional bloc that will spearhead the fight and elimination of malaria in the southern African region.

Zambia has taken over the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Malaria Elimination 8 (E8) from South Africa, according to a statement from the health ministry.

Christopher Simoonga, the Ministry of Health permanent secretary for Administration, expressed happiness, saying Zambia will do its best to ensure that the fight against malaria was enhanced.

He said malaria has remained a major public health in the southern African region and called for concerted efforts to expeditiously halt the transmission.

According to him, there was a need for countries to intensify control and elimination efforts through malaria preventive measures such as indoor residual spraying as well as ensuring the availability of long-lasting insecticide nets and other vector control innovations to the people.

Bridget Mbavhalelo-Shandukani, the outgoing SADC Malaria Elimination 8 chairperson, said climate change has affected the fight against malaria in the African region due to unpredictable weather patterns, pledging to continued support to Zambia and committed to the fight against malaria elimination.

John Chimumbwa, the SADC Malaria Elimination 8 executive director, called for collaboration among member states for sustainable malaria elimination.

He said countries adversely affected by malaria must team up and mobilize resources to fight the disease.

The Malaria Elimination Eight Initiative (E8) is a coalition of eight countries working across national borders to eliminate malaria in southern Africa by 2030. Enditem