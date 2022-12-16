Zambia to undertake inventory of forestry to ensure sustainable use

Zambia has started engaging cooperating partners to undertake a full inventory of its forestry to ensure sustainable use, a government official said on Thursday.

Collins Nzovu, minister of Green Economy and Environment, said the French Development Agency Group, through its subsidiary, Proparco, is currently undertaking a feasibility study for a full inventory of the plantation across the country.

He said the government has also engaged the Finnish government for support to undertake inventory of the forests which were being depleted at an alarming rate.

“This is important, and as a country, we are interested in knowing the current forest inventories so that we can harvest this resource in a sustainable manner,” he said during the launch of the 2022/2023 tree planting season.

The minister said there is a need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to ensure sustainable use of the forests as well as effective restoration and improvement of degraded forests and deforested areas.

According to him, Zambia recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Union aimed at sharing a common responsibility for the challenges posed to forests by climate change and development needs. Enditem