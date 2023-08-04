Zambia toughen measures to tackle theft of medicines in public health facilities

The Zambian government on Thursday announced measures to tackle the growing problem of pilferage of essential drugs in public health facilities.

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said a national task force established last year has come up with measures to curtail the theft of medicines.

In remarks delivered during a consultative meeting on the theft of medicines and medical supplies, the minister said the health ministry will work with all law enforcement agencies to investigate all suspected cases related to the theft of medicines and medical supplies.

“Thefts of medicines are not only illegal but also unethical, as they directly affect the lives of the most vulnerable of our society. The vice negatively affects the trust bestowed on us by the Zambian people,” she said.

She said so far a total of 70 arrests have been made recently with 35 convictions, of whom 26 were health workers. Enditem