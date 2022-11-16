Zambia trade union hails CNMC for supporting economic growth

A trade union in Zambia has applauded the China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Limited (CNMC) for its continued investments in the mining industry, saying it is supporting the economic growth of the southern African country.

Mine Workers Union of Zambia President Joseph Chewe told Xinhua in a recent interview that the Chinese investor was committed to exploring more copper resources and keeping the operations of the mines afloat.

The CNMC has been managing the Luanshya Copper Mines in the mining town of Luanshya for the last 13 years. Chewe said the CNMC was committed to improving the economic growth of the mining town, adding that with the good working culture of the Chinese company, Zambians and Chinese were working in harmony.

CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines spokesman Sydney Chileya said the company was looking further for exploration of the mineral resource to prolong the life span of the mines. He said the CNMC is running the mines based on a long-term strategic plan to upgrade the production capacity.

The Chinese investor was working hand in hand with the Zambian government in accelerating the mining activities in the region, he added. Enditem