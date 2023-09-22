Zambia underscores importance of trained personnel in quality healthcare delivery

The Zambian government said on Thursday that it attaches great importance to having well-trained personnel in the health sector for quality healthcare delivery.

Christopher Simoonga, permanent secretary in charge of administration in the Ministry of Health, said it is for this reason that the government has prioritized the need to have an education and training system that directly responds to the health needs of people.

“My ministry recognizes the pivotal role that the health sector plays in both the economy and the well-being of the nation, and attaches great importance to ensuring that healthcare services are provided by qualified personnel at all levels of the healthcare system,” Simoonga said during a graduation ceremony of 1,656 health professionals at the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University.

According to him, the government’s objective concerning human resources in the health sector is to improve the availability and distribution of competently qualified health workers, adding that the country needs more health workers to meet the growing demand of the increased population.

The government will be recruiting 3,000 health workers this year after the recruitment of 11,200 health workers last year as part of efforts to increase the numbers, Simoonga said.

He noted that the government’s vision of ensuring equitable access to cost-effective and quality healthcare services will only be possible by having a functional training and education system in the health sector.