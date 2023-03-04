Zambia undertaking reforms to revitalize mining sector

The Zambian government said Friday that various reforms are currently being undertaken to revitalize the mining sector.

Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe said the reforms are being done through the implementation of the new national mineral resources development policy launched last year to fast-track increased productivity for the sector in various minerals.

“Further, my ministry is undertaking institutional reforms which will result in the creation of the Minerals Regulatory Commission to properly regulate the exploitation of mineral resources,” he said in a statement presented in parliament.

The ministry is also in the process of refining the legal frameworks that govern the sector to ensure that the environment is conducive for both foreign and local investments, said the official, adding that local investments have been prioritized as they are critical in the sector to enhance the participation of Zambians in the mineral value chain.

According to him, the government is committed to ensuring that the country’s abundant minerals are developed and managed for the benefit of the people. Enditem