Zambia urged to accelerate formulation of refugee policy

The Zambian government has been urged to accelerate the formulation of a comprehensive refugee policy and take decisive steps towards effective implementation, an organization championing civil liberties said on Monday.

While acknowledging the positive steps taken to promote human rights in the country, the Zambia Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) expressed deep apprehension regarding lack of progress on a refugee policy in Zambia.

Maurice Makalu, the organization’s deputy executive director said while the previous government managed to enact a Refugees Act in 2017, there has been lack of political will to implement the provisions in the act, adding that a comprehensive policy direction was required on refugees’ rights and durable solutions.

He said in a statement that the lack of a policy was jeopardizing pledges made under the Global Impact for Refugees, adding that the absence of substantial initiatives over the past four years to implement lasting tangible solutions for refugees was undermining Zambia’s standing as a responsible global actor.