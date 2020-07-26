There is a need for Zambia to create economic partnerships and linkages with Chinese enterprises for investments in various economic sectors in Zambia that will enhance the creation of jobs for Zambians, Zambian entrepreneurs said on Sunday.

Eugene Chihuba, a councillor in Luanshya District in the Copperbelt province, said currently China has contributed positively toward Zambia’s economic growth.

“Most of the businesses that we have in our district are run by the Chinese, of course in collaboration with Zambians,” Chihuba said.

Chihuba, who is also an entrepreneur, hoped that the Chinese people would continue working with Zambians in an effort to better the lives of Zambian citizens.

Beatrice Mpundu, an entrepreneur, said it was good that the Chinese enterprises that have invested in Luanshya district were meaningfully contributing to the economic well-being of the people of Luanshya.

“Apart from Chinese owned mining firm, there are other Chinese small enterprises that are contributing to the economic well-being of the people of Luanshya through the creation of jobs,” she said.

Mpundu appealed to the Zambian government to continue partnering with China if Zambia is to benefit through continued economic growth. Enditem

