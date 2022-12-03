Zambian anti-corruption body says handling more than 1,000 cases

Zambia’s anti-corruption body, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), on Wednesday said it was currently investigating over 1,000 cases of suspected corruption.

Timothy Moono, the ACC Head of Corporate Communications, said the agency was investigating about 1,264 cases as of November 30, 2022.

He told reporters during a third-quarter press briefing that about 284 investigations have so far been concluded with 71 arrests effected countrywide.

The spokesperson further said the agency was committed to ensuring zero tolerance for corruption by investigating all suspected cases of corruption.

He said the agency was determined to tackle corruption and urged the public to ensure that they report any cases of corruption. Enditem